Eugene Chester Faltin
Eugene Chester Faltin, 87, of Comfort passed away Monday, May 10, 2021, at a local care facility.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 13, at Schaetter’s Funeral Home in Comfort from 4-6 p.m.
He was born in Comfort, Texas, to Albert and Bella Allerkamp Faltin on October 3, 1933. He married Gerda Lauer on April 28, 1960, in Frankfurt, Germany. They were married 54 years before her passing in 2014.
Froshie, as he was known, graduated from Comfort High School in 1951 and received his undergraduate degree in animal husbandry from Texas A&M University. He was a member of the Corps of Cadets while at A&M and lifelong proud Aggie. He then received a master’s degree in animal nutrition from the University of Wisconsin Madison. From 1957-1961, Froshie was in the U.S. Army stationed in Frankfurt where he met his German bride, Gerda. Froshie worked for Carnation Farms in Bellevue, Washington and Nestle in St. Joseph, Missouri. They retired to Comfort in 2013.
Froshie and Gerda loved to travel. They went to Germany many times and enjoyed traveling to the countries in that region. His favorite places were Austria and Italy. He was an expert snow skier and liked taking skiing trips to Colorado. Froshie loved polka music and German beer; trips to the ranch and the farm; watching the Green Bay Packers; his friends at the Pub and the nursing home; and his family.
We will miss his infectious laugh and his good company. He could sit for hours counting deer or watching the dogs chase squirrels. He was a gentleman to all he met.
Froshie was preceded in death by his wife, Gerda; his parents; his brother, Albert Faltin, Jr.; his sister, Mabel Haufler; his brother-in-law, Maurice Haufler; and his niece, Cindy Haufler Kohls.
He is survived by his brother, August Faltin of Comfort; his nephew Mark Haufler of Kerrville; his niece, Susan Martin (Mike) of Comfort; five great-nieces and six great-great nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff of Comfort Nursing Home for their friendship and loving care of Froshie for the past three years. He loved you all!
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Comfort Volunteer Fire Department or St. Boniface Episcopal Church.
Auf wiedersehen Froshie! Until we meet again.
Schaetter Funeral Home
