Cheryl Ann Miller
Cheryl Ann Miller, 61, of Kerrville died Friday, March 10, 2023, at a hospital in San Antonio, Texas, after an extended illness.
A gravesite celebration of Cheryl’s life will take place on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 4 p.m. at Shiloh Cemetery in Alto, Texas.
She was born in Sinton, Texas, and attended school at Brazoswood in Lake Jackson and later graduated as an LVN from Jasper Memorial Hospital.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her grandparents, Dean and Lucille Bullock, of Lufkin, Texas; and mother, Jean Joiner of Lufkin, Texas.
She is survived by her daughter, Katie Davis, granddaughter, Dream George, sister, Jana Miller, father, Eddie Miller (Evelyn) all of Kerrville, nephew, Victor Machado Miller (Cashaylla), of Lufkin, niece Sara Pope, a grandniece, grandnephews and many friends.
Grimes Funeral Chapels Kerrville
