Justin Lee Umstead
Justin Lee Umstead, age 46, of Kerrville, went to be with His Lord on Sunday morning, November 13, 2022.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, November 18, 2022 at Impact Christian Fellowship in Kerrville. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Smithville, Texas at noon, Saturday, November 19, 2022.
He was born in Richmond, Virginia on January 28, 1976, to Pamela and David Umstead.
Lee graduated from Chesterfield County Public Schools in Virginia. His grade school reputation as "class clown" followed him. He excelled in a career in retail and personnel management. At age 29, he responded to the call of Jesus and declared Him to be the Lord of his life.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Nancy and Harris Umstead of Orange City, FL, and Mary Louise and Robert Douglas of LaGrange, Texas; his father, David Umstead of Kerrville; and his older brother, Scott Umstead of Pineville, Louisiana. Surviving are his mother, Pamela Umstead of Kerrville, and extended family.
He leaves behind many friends around the country based on his passions for live music, most any sport played with a ball, and hiking and tent camping. He was an excellent cook who enjoyed exploring new dishes and flavor combinations, and he took great pleasure in preparing food to serve to others. Landscape photography was a hobby that fascinated him. He was especially compassionate toward those with extra challenges because of life experiences with his brother Scott, who was disabled. He wasn't quite finished with all the things he wanted to do on Earth, but the prospect of Heaven gave him great peace, joy, comfort, and confidence in his final days.
The day before his departure, he saw "the great cloud of witnesses" preparing for his arrival! He claimed the promise in Philippians 1:6: "Being confident of this, that He who began a great work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus."
Memorials may be given to Impact Christian Fellowship (ImpactKerr.com).
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.