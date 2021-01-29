Barbara Ann Brown Richardson
Barbara Ann Brown Richardson peacefully departed this world on Jan. 27, 2021 with her family by her side.
Services celebrating Barbara's life will be held at Grimes Funeral Chapels, Tuesday Feb. 2, 10 a.m. followed by graveside at Mission Park South in San Antonio at 2 p.m.
Born Jan. 13, 1940 in San Antonio, she graduated Brackenridge in 1958.
Loving, kind, curious, and uproariously funny, she always took care to demonstrate her love to each of her family members. Her prayers for family and friends have been a source of blessing in their lives. Barbara’s faith was the rock and foundation of who she was in the world. As a committed servant of the Lord, she was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church, where sang alto in the choir.
Barbara was great company, and a welcoming friend to all. She had a way with words - always sharing stories that could tickle you to tears. She will be missed.
Barbara is survived by daughters Lana Richardson-Buttner of Kerrville and Bethany Richardson-Gerardi and husband Joseph of San Antonio; son Forrest Richardson and wife Michelle. She is also survived by four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
