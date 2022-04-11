Beatrice Proctor "Bea" Hardey
Beatrice Proctor "Bea" Hardey passed away on April 10, 2022.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Bea was born in Dallas, Texas to Joe and Stella Proctor on December 1, 1921, before moving to Kilgore, Texas in 1938.
She is survived by her husband and one brother, Pat Proctor of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, of seven children.
Bea married Frank D. Hardey on July 15, 1950 in Kilgore, Texas. They had no children but 35 nieces and nephews.
Bea graduated from Kilgore Junior College and served as charter member of the Kilgore College Rangerettes. She then moved to Houston and was employed by Gulf Oil Company for 10 years. After living in New Orleans and Houston for 38 years, Bea and Frank retired and moved to Kerrville, Texas in 1987. She and Frank spent a lot of time in Rockport, Texas and acquired many friends in that area.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.