Richard James “Jim” Angell
Richard James “Jim” Angell passed peacefully with his wife Pat by his side at his home on their 33rd Anniversary.
He opened first discount pharmacy (Gibsons Pharmacy) in Kerrville in 1967 moving here from Dallas. He owned and worked there for 35 years. After selling his pharmacy he worked part-time in the Script Shoppe in Mason, Texas of which he was part owner.
An avid outdoorsman, he loved hunting, fishing, golf and spending time at the beach. He was a member of the Kerrville Bass Club. He shared his love of these sports with his two sons and his grandkids. And this man loved to dance! A jitterbug expert!
Jim was a member of Riverhill Country Club. In his later life he played golf at Schreiner Municipal course with his friends in the “Doan” group.
Preceded in death by his parents, Catherine and Ed Angell and sister, Carol Parrish.
He is survived by his best friend, partner and wife, Pat Angell, two wonderful sons, Russ Angell and wife Dona, Matt Angell and wife Amy. Also his bonus family - Kellie Vela and husband Ricky, Shellie Maples and Michael Maples. Grandchildren: Jordan Whitehead, Caroline Angell, Colby Angell, Ashley Vela, Marissa Vela, Mya Vela, Wendy Maples. Greatgrandchildren: Colt, Ace and Harlow.
He is also survived by siblings Connie Smith and husband Ralph, Val Willette, Pat Le’ge and Randy Angell and nieces and nephews. Mother of his two sons, Kitty Angell. And many life-long friends who mourn our loss.
Many thanks to Dr. Grocki, Tina, Billie, Tina from Alamo Hospice who eased him through his transition and his PT therapists at ACC Rehab who were a great encouragement to him.
Per Jim’s wishes, no services will be held. Memorial donations can be made to Hill Country Youth Ranch.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.