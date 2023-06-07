Van Buren Shuler Jr.
It is with heavy hearts that we announce Van Buren Shuler Jr., age 80, of Kerrville, Texas went to be with the Lord on Monday June 5, 2023.
Services will be held 9:15 a.m., Tuesday June 13, 2023 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd. San Antonio, Texas78209. Reverend Patty Edwards will officiate.
He was born in San Antonio, Texas on July 24, 1942, to Van Buren Shuler Sr. and Marie Caldwell.
Van bravely served our country in the U.S. Army 2nd Battalion 34th Armor Regiment “The Dreadnaughts” during the Vietnam War. His fellow brothers in arms called him “Tex”. During his service he was awarded the bronze star with valor and purple heart. He enjoyed boating, water skiing, good scotch, riding his Harley and always had a custom home or remodel he was working on. Van was a successful home builder and talented handy man. He was a very loyal and strong man, and he will be loved and missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Van Buren Shuler Sr., Marie Caldwell, and Charlie Caldwell, and his grandparents, Harry and Willie Shuler and Mary Allen.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kathryn Shuler and his children, Kenny Shuler (wife Julianna) and Van Buren “Trace” Shuler III; his sister, Mary Ann Morgester (husband Pat Morgester); his grandchild, Sydney Shuler; his niece, Dina Gorzell (husband Ed); his nephews, Dallas Keilman (wife Michelle) and Garland Keilman (wife Courtenay). Also survived by other relatives and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Hospital in Van Shuler’s memory.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the VA hospital and all those who cared for Van.
ments are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.