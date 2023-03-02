Garland McConal
Garland McConal, age 95, of Kerrville, passed away on February 28, 2023, in Kerrville.
Visitation will be at 12:30 p.m., Friday March 3, 2023, at Riverside Church of Christ in Kerrville, with the funeral services following there at 2 p.m. with minister Larry Roberts of Eastland, Texas, brother-in-law of Garland, officiating. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories.
He was born in Blanket, Brown County, Texas, to Dan McConal and Ara Belle Cate. He married Mariethel Hunt on May 29,1951 in Lovington, New Mexico.
He retired early at age 62 from Texaco where he worked as a plant manager in Eunice, NM. He was a veteran of the armed forces and served in the Marines. He was a member of Riverside Church of Christ in Kerrville.
Garland was preceded in death by both parents and all seven of his siblings.
Survivors include his wife, Mariethel McConal of Kerrville; his two sons, Bobby McConal and wife, Regina McConal of Kerrville, Danny McConal of Hobbs, New Mexico; two daughters, Lajan Lugar of Horseshoe Bay, Texas, Juanett Hindi and husband, Rached Hindi of Midland, Texas; eleven grandchildren; and nineteen great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Sean McConal, Scott McConal, Kole Lugar, Jace Head, Chris Head and Todd Roberts.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
