Ruth DuBose Kendrick
Ruth DuBose Kendrick, aged 93, a resident of Kerrville, Texas, died peacefully at home on August 18, 2021.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 28, at 1 p.m. in the Sanctuary at the First United Methodist Church in Kerrville, followed by a reception in the Fellowship Hall.
She was born on March 3, 1928 in Shamrock, Texas to Frank Fitzpatrick DuBose and Ruth Norwood DuBose. On June 4, 1966, she married William George Kendrick. She and Bill lived in Amarillo, Houston and San Antonio before retiring to Kerrville. She had two daughters, Betsy and Kathryn.
Her childhood highlights included cousin time at the family ranch in Samnorwood, Texas and idyllic summers at Camp Waldemar. Ruthie then joined her sister Lois for high school at Stephens College in Missouri, followed by four wonderful years at “The University” where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma. As an adult, Ruthie was an avid volunteer, holding leadership roles in her many community interests. These included the Kappa Alumnae associations in Amarillo, Houston and San Antonio, the river Oaks Garden Club of Houston and above all, always her beloved Methodist churches – Polk Street in Amarillo, St. Luke’s in Houston, Alamo Heights in San Antonio and finally, First United Methodist in Kerrville.
She was a proud native Texan who loved every bit of the Texas landscape, but she had a special love for New Mexico, where she spent almost every summer since age 18 in the DuBose Cabin in the Santa Fe National Forest, always accompanied by family and friends.
Survivors include her daughters, Betsy Chamberlain and husband Don of Luling, Texas and Kathryn Bowen and husband Steve of Hunt, Texas. Also her much loved grandchildren, Douglas and wife Mary Chamberlain of Houston, Texas, Patrick and wife Sabrina Chamberlain of San Rafael, California, Thomas Chamberlain of Luling, Texas, Meg and husband Matt Horton of Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, Betsy and husband Michael Jenkins of Tyler, Texas and Neal and husband Dan Meyer of Houston, Texas. Her blessings included nine grandchildren: Elizabeth and Caroline Chamberlain of Houston, Hannah and Ben Chamberlain of San Rafael, Jackson Horton of Dhahran, Bowen and Henry Jenkins of Tyler, and George and Millie Meyer of Houston. She also left many that she loved in the Miller, McBroom and Lyle families.
Ruthie’s family especially wants to thank Dr. James Young, Debbie Foster and the entire Sid Peterson Hospice program for their excellent care and loving concern. She was also blessed by a wonderful team of caregivers including Rosa Salazar, Gaby Salazar Green, Willie Byrd, Elda Rivera, Norma Alveno and Erika Dusque.
For those who so desire, memorial contributions may be made to Peterson Hospice, 250 Cully Drive, Kerrville, Texas 78028, the First United Methodist Church, 321 Thompson Drive, Kerrville, Texas 78028, or Kappa Kappa Gamma Rose McGill fund, https://donate.kappakappagamma.org/CSiDonate/Give.aspx/59FF0F7E#c
