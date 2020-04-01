Eugenia Belle Baker Michel
Eugenia Belle Baker Michel of Kerrville, passed away on March 31, 2020 in Kerrville.
She was born in Gonzales County, Texas to Leroy Clyde Baker and Minnie Lou Evans on April 26, 1922. She married Roland Michel on September 18, 1943 in San Angelo, Texas.
Eugenia was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Roland “Mickey” Michel.
Eugenia is survived by children, Roland James and Marilyn Michel, Arthur Clyde and Rachel Michel, Jack Duan Michel, Sidney Carl and Debra Michel, and Henry Lloyd and Caren Michel; brother, Jim Ed Cotton of California; eight grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Grimes Funeral Chapels from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.. A private burial service will be at a later time.
Memorials may be given to Peterson Hospice or Hilltop Nursing Home.
The family of Eugenia wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at Peterson Hospice and the nurses and staff at Hilltop Nursing Home.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.