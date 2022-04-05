Kathleen Ann Roehl
Kathleen Ann Roehl, 73, of Center Point, passed away on March 30, 2022.
There will be a celebration of Kathy’s life at Zion Lutheran Church, Kerrville, Texas at 11 a.m., April 30, 2022.
Kathy was born to Walter and Catherine Kalchbrenner June 1, 1948 in Chicago, Illinois. She graduated from Oak Park & River Forest High School and received a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from the University of Illinois. She married Eric Roehl in 1969, and together they had two boys, Aaron and Marc.
Kathy was a wonderful wife, mother, business woman, gardener, artist, chef, host, architect, and friend. She was a pioneer for women in financial services and had an exceptional career as a Vice President and Wealth Management Advisor at Merrill Lynch. She brought a unique touch to life and was always growing, building, and caring for the things she loved most in the world. Kathy lived an amazingly full and glorious life and will be missed!
She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family after a long, courageous battle with ALS and chronic Lyme Disease.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Eric; sons, Aaron (Lissette), Marc (Becky); grandsons, Mitchell, Bradley, Christopher, and Matthew; and brothers, James, Richard, and Joseph.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
