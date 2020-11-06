Consuelo Pruneda Dominguez
Consuelo Pruneda Dominguez was born Dec. 11, 1949, and soared into the heavens and beyond the clouds on Nov. 4, 2020, to dance with the angels.
Rosary will be held at 6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by Deacon Jimmy Bill.
Mass will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at Notre Dame Catholic Church, with Father David Wagner as celebrant. Interment will follow at Guadalupe Cemetery.
Consuelo, also known as “Connie,” “Chelo” or “Chelito,” was born in Kerrville, Texas, and grew up on Schreiner Street. A proud native and a proud Tivy Antler, she danced her way into the hearts of many people throughout the community. She married her husband, Ramon Dominguez on July 15, 1989, and celebrated their 33rd wedding anniversary this year.
She worked at James Avery, Posso, and Mooney for several years, but found her passion when she began working as a caregiver. As a caregiver, she lifted the spirits of the many she cared for. She loved to travel, to read, to pray, to make prayer bracelets, and to play Bingo. She also loved being an amazing grandmother and aunt, and of course, she loved to dance and sing.
Consuelo is preceded in death by her parents, Antonio Pruneda and Silberia Gonzales Pruneda; her brother, Antonio Pruneda, Jr.; her grandson, Donald Badeaux, III; and her brothers-in-law, David Garcia, Lorenzo R. Lopez, and Albert Garza.
She is survived by her husband, Ramon Dominguez; her sisters, Isabel Lopez, Minnie Garcia, and Carmen Woener; and her step-mother, Maria Pruneda. She is also survived by her children, Debra Badeaux (Donald), Tobie Garza (Wendy), Amber Rodriguez (Juan), Cylinda Dominguez (Raymond), and Kristy Dominguez; and her grandchildren, Jocilyn, Joseph, Chassity, Jaelyn, Juanito, Jeremy, Raymond, Jr., Brandon, Cyrae, and Aliah.
If you could touch sunshine, you would be touching our Mother. If you could hold happiness, you would be holding our Mother. We will see her in all things beautiful. She was a loving wife, our rock, our foundation, our home. Not only a wonderful sister, but a best friend. She will be dearly missed by Ramon and her family. Rest in peace Manita, rest with our Lord.
We will carry your beautiful memories in our hearts forever. Our firecracker, our spark, our dancing machine, until we dance again.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, Hospice or Peterson Health ICU.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
