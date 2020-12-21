Marlene Jung Brondo
Marlene Jung Brondo, 72, of Harper, passed away on Dec. 20, 2020 in Harper.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 at Der Stadt Friedhof in Fredericksburg, Texas.
She was born in Fredericksburg, Texas on October 21, 1947. She married Richard Brondo on July 11, 1972.
She went to school and graduated from Harper High School. She worked at the Kerrville School District in food service for over 20 years before retiring. She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Harper for over 30 years.
Survivors include husband Richard Brondo; daughter and son-in-law Valarie and Shawn Raney; sister Francis Behrens; and grandchildren Jason And Sabashtain Raney.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
