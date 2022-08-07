Karen Brehmer Saunders
Big sister, Karen Brehmer Saunders, went to be with her family in heaven on Monday, June 27, 2022. She was born January 9, 1949, to Elvira Schiller Brehmer and Lee Roy Brehmer in Austin, Texas; she was their first daughter.
Karen's Celebration of Life service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, 624 Barnett Street, Kerrville at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022, with Pastor Mike Williams officiating. Please come join us in celebration and joy.
She was preceded in death by both parents and her sister, Gaelynn. She is survived by her loving husband of 46 ½ years, Walter Saunders; and her sister Donetta Brehmer Ludwick and husband, Larry Ludwick. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews who lovingly referred to her as Aunt Quachy.
Quacky, you left us way too abruptly. We will dearly miss you down here but know all your earthly cares have been removed now. If we listen with our hearts, we will hear your beautiful voice singing with God's angels. Love and miss you big, BIG!
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.