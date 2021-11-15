Beatrice Leal
Beatrice Leal, 86, of Kerrville, went to be with our Lord, on November 13, 2021, peacefully at her residence.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., followed by the Rosary at 6 p.m., on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by Deacon Sonny Kaufhold and Deacon Jimmy Bill.
Mass will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Notre Dame Catholic Church with Father David Wagner as celebrant. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
She was born in Kerrville, Texas to Blas Ramirez and Louisa Ayala on May 10, 1935. She married Fidel G. Leal on December 27, 1952.
Beatrice retired from James Avery Craftsman after 39 years. Not only was she a jewelry craftsman, she was a well-known local seamstress that made Wedding and Quinceanera dresses, Baptism gowns, and costumes. She was a member of Notre Dame Catholic Church.
Beatrice is preceded in death by her husband, Fidel G. Leal; mother, Louisa Ayala; father, Blas Ramirez; sister, Josie Lopez; daughter-in-law, Glenda Leal; son-in-law, Manuel “Buck” Castro; and great-grandson, Isaac Perez.
She is survived by her children, Jose Alfredo “Fred” Leal, Ernest Leal, Yvonne Leal Castro, Amanda Leal, and Fidel Leal Jr.; her sister, Rachel Constante; brothers, Tony Ayala, Mike Ayala, and Richard Lopez; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Valdez, Jonathon Leal, Quinton Castro, Jesse Constante, Ernest Constante, and Brad Blei.
Honorary pallbearers will be Christian Hugaert, Jordan Hugaert, Andrew Garcia, Jacob Perez, Noah Adams, Ezekiel Perez, and A.J. Ayala.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.