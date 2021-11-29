June Ann Jacoby Lutz
June Ann Jacoby Lutz was welcomed into Heaven on Sunday, November 28, 2021 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 3 from 5-7 p.m. at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville, Texas. The funeral service will be on Saturday, December 4 at 10 a.m. at Calvary Temple Church, officiated by Pastor Del Way. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Born June 28, 1939 in Kerrville, Texas, June was the only child of Harry Peter “Jake” and Leca Mae Hubble Jacoby. Although an only child, she had numerous cousins and close friends throughout her childhood.
June graduated from Medina High School in 1957. During her school years, she was involved in many activities including band, cheerleading, basketball, and was voted “Best to Be With” her senior year.
At a high school football game, June was one of several cheerleaders walking to the field where they would cheer for the visiting team, when suddenly June tripped in front of a gallant, handsome man leaning on his 1953 Mercury Monterey. The young man’s name was Sonny Lutz. He rushed to her aid, and so began a life of love!
Sonny and June were married a few months later on February 23, 1957. They left for their honeymoon in Sonny's beloved Monterey, which his clever groomsmen decorated with Elvis Presley song titles. The couple's honeymoon began in San Antonio where they saw the film “Around the World in Eighty Days”.
After eleven months of marriage, the couple welcomed their first son, Al. The following year, they were blessed by the birth of their second son, Peter. Happiness grew with the addition of two loving daughters, Tammy and Laurie. June was the perfect wife and Mom. She truly made her house a “home” in the most loving sense. It was always spotless and, as one of her sons said, “I know Heaven is perfect but if there was a speck of dust anywhere before she got there, it isn’t there now!”
June was a stay-at-home Mom, much to her children’s delight! She was also a meticulous bookkeeper for her husband’s business, L&S Homes, until 2018.
June often said that Sonny made her feel like a princess, which is so romantic, and she always treated her husband like a prince! Their honeymoon was much too short, lasting a mere 58 years, until Sonny went home to be with the Lord in 2015.
Her devotion to her husband and children was evident to all who knew her. All of her children and grandchildren have collections of birthday cards that were bought with the utmost time and care, and then personalized with endearing messages to be treasured for a lifetime. Every holiday was a special celebration, not because of the amount of money spent, but because of the immeasurable amount of love that made June’s home special.
June's deep and abiding love for God began at a Baptist church in Tarpley, Texas, where her Sunday School teacher told her that Jesus died for her sins. She asked Jesus to come into her heart when she was nine years old. She couldn’t believe that Jesus would die for her sins, and that knowledge was the seed that blossomed into a life of love for and service to the Lord.
Sonny and June were founding members of Calvary Temple Church in Kerrville. She was extremely active in church. She was often the first person to welcome new guests to the church, taught Marriage Class with her husband, and was much more than an assistant to her daughter in teaching Women’s Bible Study. At Hallelujah Night, she and her husband were well-known Sumo wrestling referees and ring toss retrievers. All was done with beauty, elegance, and grace!
June’s hobbies included playing dominoes and board games with other couples after church, floating much too far out in the ocean even though she couldn’t swim and having to be rescued by her sons more than once, and watching the Dallas Cowboys and San Antonio Spurs. Many of her happiest hours were spent cheering for her kids and grandkids while they played sports. Usually soft spoken, people were amazed to hear her cheering very loudly as a touchdown was made or goal was scored!
June's favorite part of life was making memories with her husband, children, and grandchildren. Special memories include: trips to the Texas coast; celebrating her 50th Wedding Anniversary in Hawaii with the entire Lutz clan, hiking miles on an active volcano, and admiring pilot whales from a zodiac boat; and the treasured tradition of celebrating Christmas Eve with her family.
The best and highest use of June's bountiful love and intelligence was her devotion to her children and grandchildren. For June, lovingly known as Grandmother, fun and joy was spending time with her ten grandchildren: Luke, Ross, Ashley, Brittany, Amber, Alison, Alyssa, Meredith, Treyce, and Cole. Although not a direct descendent, since 2008, her furriest and "favorite child" has been Benji, a Yorkshire Terrier.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by her loving children: son August "Al" A. Lutz, Jr. and wife Laura Lutz, son Peter A. Lutz and wife Callie Lutz of Kerrville, daughter Tamara J. Hibler and husband Amzy Hibler of Montgomery, and daughter Laurie M. Harris and husband Robert "Bob" Harris of Ingram. Sister-in-law Joan Pack of Grand Prairie, Texas, and brother-in-law Rodney Freeman of D'Hanis, Texas. Grandchildren: Luke MacDowall and wife Kala MacDowall, Ross MacDowall and wife Mary Beth MacDowall, Ashley Lutz and Andy Wilson, Brittany Lutz Thurman, Amber Harris, Alison Lutz Waldon and husband Mason Waldon, Alyssa Lutz, Meredith Lutz Newman and husband Collin Newman, Vincent "Treyce" Durbin III, and Cole Lutz. Great-Grandchildren: Eloise, Emily and William MacDowall, Walker Thurman, Olivia Jones, Savannah and Mason Hibler. There are also numerous, much-loved aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Perfectly manicured lawns, the taste of fresh pecans, and the smell of homemade German Chocolate Cake will always bring sweet memories of June to mind. The perfect wife, mother, and grandmother, her love for Christ and selfless devotion to family will be remembered and cherished always.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Calvary Temple Church Building Fund or the Alzheimer’s Association (act.alz.org).
The family of June Lutz wishes to extend their sincere thanks to New Haven Memory Care, Alamo Hospice, and their wonderful staff.
