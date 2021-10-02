Juan José Rosas
Juan José Rosas, 96, years old of Refugio, Texas passed away on September 28, 2021 in Kerrville, Texas.
Family will have a private viewing on September 30, 2021 at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
His body will be entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels for cremation in Kerrville, Texas. A rosary and mass will be recited at a later date at Our Lady of Refuge Catholic Church in Refugio, Texas.
He was born in Pasaje, Durango, Mexico to Bacilio Rosas and Maria de la Luz Lozano on December 30, 1924. He married Luz López Cuevas on June 10, 1953 in El Salto, Pueblo Nuevo, Durango, México.
At a very young age, he left his home and came to work for Thomas O’Connor in Goliad, Texas and Roger Williams in Tivoli, Texas. He later worked for Coastline Construction for 17 years until the oil business bottomed out in the early 80’s. He then went to work for Copano Cattle Company where he lived on the Melon Creek Ranch in Refugio County, Texas until he retired, as a ranch hand. He never could stay idle so he worked for D.H. Braman Jr. Ranches well into his late 70’s. He loved the Cowboy way of life, but was not afraid to do any other kind of manual labor. He loved to garden and grow vegetables, play cards, read, play dominoes, and sit outside and enjoy the day.
Juan preceded in death by his parents, Bacilio and Luz Rosas; three brothers, Willibaldo Gallegos, Amador Gallegos, Daniel Gallegos; and sister, Luz Rosas Salas.
Survivors include wife Luz Rosas; daughter, Lucia and husband Demetrio Salinas of Kerrville; son, Martin Rosas of Victoria, Texas; son, Hugo Rosas and wife Denise of Refugio, Texas; grandchildren, Christopher and Kish Ramirez, Megan Rosas, Hunter and Brittany Lawyer, Michelle Rosas, Johnathan and Clarissa Rosas, Demi Rosas, Mikaila Rosas, Tera Rosas and Timothy Rosas; great-grandchildren, Cameron Fields, Christian Fields, Jordan Hurbano and Gabriela Ramirez.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all those you cared for him in his final months, his neighbors, Mr. Noe Pedroza, Ernest and Fanny Contreras, and Mr. and Mrs. Lonnie Porras Jr., Refugio County Rural Health Clinic, Dr. Philip Scherrer and LVN Bernice Garza, Meals on Wheels, Kindred Home Health Services, Refugio County Memorial Hospital, Mission Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Citizens Hospital in Victoria, Texas, Peterson Hospice and Riverhills Health and Rehab.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.