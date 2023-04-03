Shirley Gann Schmerbeck
After a valiant five-year battle with Stage Four lung cancer, Shirley Gann Schmerbeck crossed the bar into the arms of her Lord and Savior on March 31, 2023 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Dallas on September 20, 1946 to Bernice and Lewis Gann and grew up there with her sister and brother.
Her business career was in the financial services industry and she worked in banking and insurance.
She was a gifted crafter and cook and created trees and decorations for every season and holiday of the year to display in her home. Her place mats, napkin rings and name tags were true works of art. Many times for over four decades, she prepared and served delectable meals for her family and friends to celebrate holidays and special events in the lives of her children and grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory and give thanks for her life and witness are her husband, Robert L. Schmerbeck, III; their children, Stephen R. Schmerbeck, Nancy R. Kevorkian and Robert L. Schmerbeck, IV (Amy); grandchildren, Caleb R. Schmerbeck (Kaycee), Joshua A. Schmerbeck, Jordan M. Schmerbeck, Morgan Clay (Jordan), John Jacob Kevorkian, IV, Pike M. Schmerbeck and Brynn Schmerbeck; a great-granddaughter, Karter L. Schmerbeck; her sister, Carolyn Gann (Rahn); brother, Bryan L. Gann (Shay); sister-in-law, Elizabeth M. Arp; and multiple nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family is grateful for the professional and compassionate care rendered her by Texas Oncology and Peterson Hospice, Sam Marshall in particular. We also give thanks and appreciation for the many acts of caring and tender care rendered to Shirley by family friend, Vicky McLaughlin.
She was cremated and her cremains will be placed in the columbarium at First Presbyterian Church. Per her request, there will be no formal funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, if there are those who wish to honor her memory, please consider First Presbyterian Church, 800 Jefferson St., Kerrville; Peterson Hospice, 551 Hill Country Drive, Kerrville; The Museum of Western Art, 1550 Bandera Highway, Kerrville; or Schreiner University, 2100 Memorial Boulevard, Kerrville. These are entities she cared deeply about and was a dedicated volunteer with all of them.
Thanks be to God for her exquisitely lived life.
