Dr. Robert Otto Dittmar, II
Dr. Robert Otto Dittmar, II, DVM, (Dr. Bob) of Kerrville, tragically passed away on Aug. 8, 2020 in Brewster County. Dr. Bob was born on Oct. 18, 1955 in Fredericksburg, Texas to Robert Otto Dittmar, I and Irene (Hopf) Dittmar of Harper, Texas.
Bob was a fifth generation Texas rancher, and it was on that ranch in Harper, Texas where he grew up that he began his deep love and passion for the outdoors, animals, and all natural resources. Bob was taught at a young age about the discipline and dedication it took to preserve the land. He developed a profound work ethic and an understanding of what the land needed to provide natural habitat for livestock and wildlife. Bob worked alongside his dad and family to raise sheep and later cattle. Bob graduated from Harper High School in 1973 and followed in his father’s foot steps to attend Texas A&M University in College Station. He pursued a career as a veterinarian to better serve the ranch he grew up on and improve upon local wildlife and animal health. He said he wanted to be able to make a difference and help people along the way. While at Texas A&M, Bob was a member of the National Championship Aggie wool judging team. Bob was a member of the Fight’n Texas Aggie Class of 1977 and graduated from Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine in August 1979. That same year, Bob married his childhood sweetheart on August 18, 1979. Bob met Bernadine at a school dance when he was in the 8th grade, she in the 6th. He taught her how to dance that day, and there began their love story. After their marriage, Bob and Bernadine moved to Weslaco, Texas, and then later to Hondo, Texas, where he practiced veterinary medicine on all animals. Bob was always eager to get closer to home to be able to help on the ranch. He and Bernadine moved to Kerrville in 1982 when he bought the Kerrville Veterinary Clinic. It was through his private veterinary practice that his deep roots in the Texas Hill Country community began. Bob owned Kerrville Veterinary Clinic for nearly 10 years and then continued to work there after selling the practice. During his time at Kerrville Veterinary Clinic, Bob enjoyed compassionately caring for large and small animals and building relationships with his clients in the Hill Country community. He was always a phone call away and willing to serve his patients at any capacity and at any time of need. In 2014, Bob accepted a position as the first state wildlife veterinarian for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. This allowed Bob to pursue his dream of natural resource conservation in the state of Texas and work with landowners, hunters and biologists to help preserve the native wildlife. Bob was passionate about the Texas bighorn sheep and pronghorn relocation efforts as well as helping TPWD diagnose and respond to complex animal heath and disease issues.
During his time in Kerrville his longing to serve the community he lived in took place. Bob began volunteering and was essential in the development of the Doss and Harper Wildlife Management Associations where he served as President and Director. He actively served on the church council at Zion Lutheran Church in Kerrville. Bob volunteered for many years and served as president of the Hill Country District Junior Livestock Show Association. He was active in the local Texas Farm Bureau serving as director of Kerr County. Bob served as the Texas Wildlife Association Director. He volunteered with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department on the White-tailed Deer Advisor Committee, Wildlife Health Working Group, Chronic Wasting Disease Task Force, Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee member for the Kerr Wildlife Management Area, animal translocation projects including bighorn sheep and pronghorn antelope translocations and Texas Animal Health Commission. Bob also loved to teach and volunteered as an instructor for the Buckskin Brigades and Learning Across New Dimensions in Science program. He was also a volunteer instructor for numerous landowner educational functions pertaining to wildlife health and management. Bob was passionate about teaching younger generations about wildlife and responsible hunting and participated in numerous youth hunting programs. He was instrumental in initiating and facilitating Texas youth hunts at his family ranch in Doss and Harper Texas.
Bob has received numerous awards pertaining to range land ecology and management, his volunteer services and professional recognitions pertaining to his veterinary practice.
Though Bob had a heart for service, his love and dedication to his family were paramount. He was preceded in death by his parents, Irene and Robert O. Dittmar I, and his aunt and uncle, Ruby and Glen Hopf.
Bob is survived by his wife, Bernadine, with nearly 41 years of marriage. Son, Robert (Trey) Otto Dittmar, III, wife Rebecca and grandchildren Hayden and Paige Dittmar. Daughter, Whitney Hild, husband Travis and grandchildren Kimber and Levi Hild. Sister, Karen Haschke and family. Brother, Jerry Dittmar and family. Long-time friend and ranch assistant Filipe Ceballos and family. Bob also had numerous friends, associates and co-workers he considered family.
A celebration of Dr. Bob’s life will be held Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Hill Country Youth Event Center. We ask that any attendees please wear mask for COVID precautions. The service will also be livestreamed for any individuals unable to attend at https://vimeo.com/448543615
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given to the Hill Country District Junior Livestock Show Endowment Fund, the Kerr County Texas Farm Bureau Scholarship fund, the volunteer fire departments of Harper and Doss Texas, or any wildlife or conservation group of your choice.
The family wishes to extend our sincere gratitude to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, the United States Border Patrol, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the community for their support and love during this difficult time. Our hearts and prayers go to the Stockbridge family, White family and all who were also deeply affected by this tragic event.
