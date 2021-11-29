Micki "Mur" Rachel DeMoss
Micki "Mur" Rachel DeMoss, aged 92, passed away at her home in Kerrville on November 9th the year of our Lord 2021.
A memorial service will be held on December 6, 2021 at Sunrise Baptist Church in Kerrville at 9:30 a.m.
She was born in Millersview, Texas to Emsley and Effie Dalton-Kinman on March 20, 1929. She married the love of her life Claude James (grandchildren called him Podgy) DeMoss on November 22, 1947 in Odessa, Texas.
She graduated from Odessa High School and went on to work at Mayfair Department Store as a bookkeeper for many years until she went to work for Gibson's in Odessa for the remainder of her career. In September 1989, Mur and Podgy moved to Kerrville, where they were longtime valued members of Sunrise Baptist Church.
Mur was preceded in death by her parents, Emsley and Effie Dalton-Kinman of Millersview, Texas. Her sisters, Wynonna Thompson of Eden, Texas, and Marie Bowman of Bryan, Texas. Her brothers Alan Lee Kinman and Emsley Dale Kinman of Colorado City, Texas, her daughter Kaye Lynda Lynch of Leakey, Texas and her husband, Jim (Podgy) DeMoss of Kerrville, Texas.
She is survived by her children Jimmy L and Pennie DeMoss of Kerrville, Randy Lee and Nancy DeMoss of Shreveport, La., Glen Belton and Sandy DeMoss of Odessa, Texas. Mur was survived by 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter due in April of 2022, multiple nieces, nephews, and many close friends.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Sunrise Baptist Church.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Pastor Shon and congregation at Sunrise Baptist Church and everyone who loved and cared for Mur over the years.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
