Isabel Reyna Gerhart
Isabel Reyna Gerhart, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away on June 8, 2022, at the age of 90.
She was born to parents, Isabel Reyna and Felicitas Mendoza Reyna, on February 19, 1932.
She was a dedicated volunteer for the American Legion Auxiliary and was recognized many times over the years for her service.
Isabel married Richard D. Gerhart on November 3, 1972, in LaMirada, California. Together they traveled and eventually moved to Portugal where they lived until 1992 when they returned to the United States and settled in Kerrville, Texas.
Isabel is survived by her sisters, Mary Cordova and Cecilia Perez; children, Norma Blanchard, Roberta Stanford, Michael Bouey and Kenneth Bouey. She is also survived by stepchildren, Stephen Gerhart, Joanne Figaro and Laura Schroeder.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard D. Gerhart.
Grimes Funeral Chapels
