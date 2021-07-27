Carol Ann Crigger Turner
Carol Ann Crigger Turner, 89, passed away July 26, 2021 in Kerrville.
Services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home in Amarillo. Burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Amarillo.
She was born Oct. 2, 1931, in Dalhart, Texas to Lora Pearl and H.R. Crigger. She married Doyle Eugene Turner on October 15, 1953, in Stratford, Texas. They made their home in Hereford, Texas for the next 53 years. She worked as a secretary for several law firms before going to work for the ASCS office for over 30 years. She moved to Amarillo in 1996, then to Center Point, Texas in 2017. She was an active member of First Methodist Church in Hereford, Saint Stephen Methodist Church in Amarillo and attended the Christian Church in Center Point.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Pearl Ricketts; father, H.R. Crigger; step-father, Jim Wiginton; husband, Doyle Turner; sisters-in-law, Merle Roberson and Bobbie Meacham.
Survivors include two sons, Scott (Brenda) Turner of Center Point, Texas and Michael Turner of El Paso, Texas; five grandchildren, Major Dusty Turner (Jill) of Ft. Belvoir, Virginia, Brandon Turner of El Paso, Texas, Travis Turner of Amarillo, Texas, Kristina Turner and Laurie Turner of Amarillo, Texas; and four great-grandchildren.
She loved camping in the New Mexico mountains around Tres Ritos, going to the Ute Lake and Lake Merideth, and traveling with Doyle after retirement.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Center Point Christian Church or a charity of your choice.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.