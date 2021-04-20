Josie Clarene "Clare" Smith
On April 19, 2021, our beloved matriarch left this earth for her Heavenly home. Josie Clarene "Clare" Smith died peacefully in her home in Kerrville. She was 92 years old, one week shy of her 93rd birthday.
A celebration of Clarene’s life is scheduled for 1 p.m., Friday, April 23, 2021 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. It will be immediately followed by a graveside burial ceremony at Sunset Cemetery.
Clarene is survived by her children, Richard Smith and Sheree Love, and daughter-in-love, Bettie Smith; her grandchildren, Shawn Toth and wife, Becky, Amanda Emshoff and husband, Michael, Rebecca Love-Baker and husband, Chris, James Love and wife, Tabitha, and Cara Smith. She also leaves behind 11 great-grandchildren, Charlie Love, George Love, Mable Love, Etta Love, Makayla Baker, Jayda Baker, Jordan Baker, Britton Hockenberry, Gracie Hockenberry, Mitchell Toth, and Emily Toth. They were all "her babies," and she will be sorely missed by each of them.
Clarene was preceded in death by her husband, George Smith; her sons, Randy and Ron Smith; her brothers and sisters, Novela Lee, Fay Furney, Kay Knox, and Billy Knox; and her mother and father, Charles and Velma Maye Knox.
Clarene was born on April 26, 1928 in Ingram, TX. She married George "GF" Smith on June 28, 1947. Together they lovingly raised their four children, and doted on their five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. As a young lady, Clarene worked as an operator for the Kerrville Telephone Company, and later she managed several school cafeterias within the KISD. Clarene’s passion, however, was creating delicious meals and beautiful clothes for her family. Cooking and sewing brought her great joy, and she expressed her love through handmade meals and clothes. There was always room for one more at Clarene’s table.
In addition to sewing and cooking, Clarene loved "her babies." For several decades, Clarene was a member of Motley Hills Baptist Church, where she looked over the nursery and every baby that came through the doors. At the time of her passing, Clarene was a member of Sunrise Baptist Church.
Clarene lived a life devoted to her faith and her family. Nothing filled her heart more than to have her family gathered around her, laughing and enjoying one another's company. Clarene was a faithful and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. She served her family and community with grace, kindness, humility, and excellent cooking. Clarene made sure that every soul that crossed her path felt loved and was well fed.
Flowers, cards and condolences can be sent to Grimes Funeral Chapels, 728 Jefferson St., Kerrville, TX 78028. Anyone wishing to make a memorial donation can do so to Peterson Hospice or The Special Opportunities Center in Kerrville.
The family extends a special thank you to all of the staff at Peterson Hospice for their superior care and service. We also extend a very special thank you to her nieces, Pam Likin and Cindy Knox, for lovingly assisting with Clarene’s care. Your kindness and dedication will never be forgotten.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
