Ricky Dale House
Ricky Dale House, 52, of Kerrville passed from his life on December 1, 2022.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Ricky was born in Uvalde, Texas on November 11, 1970 to parents Richard and June Schaefer House.
He grew up in Capitan, New Mexico and Utopia and Medina, Texas. Ricky was a very compassionate person who loved the outdoors. In High School Ricky played basketball competing in all district twice, ran track including the long jump, 400 meter dach and mile relay that placed third at regionals. He was also an excellent tennis player obtained 3rd in state for doubles.
He graduated from Leakey in 1989 went to college at Wester New Mexico University and Sul Ross University in Alpine where he played basketball. He married Donna Holmes of Leakey and went into the Navy for 2 years at San Diego, California. He worked at landscaping, construction and most recently at Wal-Mart. His favorite football team was the University of Texas Longhorns. He greatest joy, was his son, Christian.
Ricky is preceded in death by his mother, June Schaefer House.
Those left to cherish his memory include his son, Christian House; father, Richard House of Kerrville; sister, Sheila House Yanney of Canyon Lake, TX; and brother Troy House of Kerrville.
Kerrville Funeral Home
