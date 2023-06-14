Thomas Lee Wheatcraft
Thomas Lee Wheatcraft, 24, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away on June 9, 2023. He was born in Kerrville, Texas to Norma Wheatcraft and Jason Wheatcraft on November 30, 1998.
He attended Tivy High School and graduated from Hill Country High School. He loved to ride his bicycle.
Thomas was preceded in death by Jerry Wheatcraft.
Survivors include his parents; one older brother, T.J.; grandparents, Lynn Morris, and Edward and Verdie Wellborn; Godparents, Linda and Dale Wimer and family; uncle, John Wellborn and family; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Memorial services will be at 4 p.m., Monday, June 19, 2023 at Grimes Funeral Chapels with Pastor Caleb Williams officiating.
Donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
