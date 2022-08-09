David Francisco Lopez Rodriguez
David Francisco Lopez Rodriguez, 70, of Center Point, Texas, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Kerrville.
He was born in Santa Catarina, Mexico to Andres Lopez and Conchita Rodriguez on December 29, 1951. He married Josefina Maldonado on December 25, 1971 in Monclova, Mexico.
David was a truck driver for K Marketing for 25 years. He was a truck driver for 49 years and was awarded as Trucker of the Year several times. David helped people in need and enjoyed giving back to the community. He was an excellent father, husband and grandfather.
He is survived by wife, Josefina Lopez; children, Jetzabel Vielma, Veronica, and David Jr.; grandchildren, Roberto Jr., Alan, Andres, Arlet, Tanya, Annette, David III, and Daphne.
Sincere thanks to Davita Clinic, Esmeralda, Marlon, Ericka and Valeska.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
