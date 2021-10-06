James Edward "Jimmy" Barker
James Edward "Jimmy" Barker, age 57, passed away in Kerrville, on October 4, 2021.
Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. with services following at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021 at Wild Ride Ministries in Harper, officiated by Pastor Mike Weaver. Interment will follow in the Harper City Cemetery.
Jimmy was born in Fredericksburg, Texas on February 15, 1964 to A.B. and Juanita (Bierschwale) Barker.
He was a 1982 graduate of Harper High School and a lifelong member of the Harper Community. Jimmy married Philisha Green on June 9, 1990. He attended Tarleton State University, enjoyed roping with his boys, family and friends. He was a lifelong rancher. Jimmy loved kids. He was a favorite uncle to his many nieces and nephews as they knew the answer was always yes with Uncle Jimmy. He and Philisha have opened their home to many that needed a place to rest. He was a kind and giving soul and took care of many.
Jimmy is survived by his wife of 31 years Philisha of Harper; his sons, Reagan and wife Sydney of Uvalde, Riley of Harper; one grandson, Layne Barker of Uvalde; brother, Benny and wife Darla of Harper; sister, Nadene Blakeney and husband Norman; and two aunts, Geraldine Skipper and Linna Bierschwale, both of Harper. He is also survived by two sisters-in-law and their spouses, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Jimmy was preceded in death by his brother, John Barker; and his parents.
Pallbearers will be Rusty Marshall, Stephen Holmes, Tommy Beyer, Jimbo Sivells, Tommie Mac Bierschwale and Poncho Ornelas. Honorary pallbearers will be Eric Chasteen, Jimmy Leinweber, Frank Townsend and Noe Gonzales.
Instead of flowers, the family asks that memory contributions be given to the Harper Volunteer Fire Dept.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
