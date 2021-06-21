William Harrison Stutts
William Harrison Stutts was welcomed into the arms of our loving Savior on June 6, 2021.
He was born to Jimpsey Harrison and William Bee on Dec. 31, 1931, in San Antonio. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Robert and wife, Evelyn Courville Stutts.
Bill graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1949 and Trinity University in 1954 with a degree in business administration. Here he served in the ROTC C company as a cadet officer and was shortly after commissioned in the United States Army. While stationed at Fort Polk, Louisiana, he met Evelyn Courville. He married Evelyn on Dec. 14, 1952, where they spent their early years together living in San Antonio and gave birth to their two children, Nancy and William. Shortly after, they moved to the Dallas area and resided there until 1969. Bill and his family then moved to Huntington Beach, California, where he spent six years working as an auditor before returning back to the Dallas area to finish his career in 1976 as a certified public accountant.
Bill loved spending time with his family, which included watching his son play for the University of Arkansas football team, going to the beach and camping. He and his daughter spent time cheering on the Dallas Cowboys together. He was a proud veteran who served two years of active duty and reserve in the United States Army as an Armor Captain during the Korean War. After his retirement, William spent his time enjoying his favorite activities with family and friends — fishing, hunting, and trips to Cabo San Lucas.
William had a heart for service and was always there to lend a helping hand. He was generous with his time, advice, and assistance, as there was no task big or small that he wouldn’t find a way to support others. He was a constant in everyone’s life — a strong presence that provided unwavering guidance whenever a need arose.
William is survived by son William A. Stutts (Natalia) and family; daughter Nancy Johnson, (Charles); granddaughters Amanda and Grace Johnson; brother Jack Stutts, (Penny); nephews David and Robert Stutts; niece Elizabeth Stutts Higdem; and two nieces and one sister-in-law, Pricilla Courville of Lake Charles, Louisiana.
In lieu of flowers, a gift can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, a Parkinson's non-profit organization, or a charity of your choice.
The family would like to thank all of the wonderful loving staff and nurses at New Haven of Kerrville, as well as Diane at Peterson Hospice. We know you all were like family to “Wild Bill” and appreciate the love and prayers over the years.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.