Charles Lee Gray
Charles Lee Gray, age 67, of Kerrville, died on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in a San Antonio hospital, after a sudden illness.
The family received friends on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, from 5-7 p.m.., at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Grimes Funeral Chapels, with Rev. David Billeiter, officiating. Private family interment will follow.
Charles was born on Dec. 16, 1952, in Kerrville, to Lloyd Lee Gray and Mildred Lucille Black Gray.
After graduating from Tivy High School, Charles went to Dallas to attend mortuary school. He married Patricia Ann Ficker on October 21, 1972, in Kerrville. He was past secretary of the Hill Country Funeral Directors Association. Charles has been a dedicated employee at Grimes Funeral Chapels since 1977 and has assisted thousands of families through difficult times. He will be deeply missed by the Grimes Funeral Chapels family and our community.
Charles’ belief in God was exemplified through his work as a member and choir director at New Hope Fellowship Church. He was a man of great honor, dignity and faith.
Survivors include Daughter, Melissa R. Gray of Kerrville; Son, George Zozaya and Betty Martinez of San Antonio; Grandchildren, Trey, Ashley, Gabby, Toby, William, Grayson and Lucy; Sisters-in-law, Tracey Ficker and Porsha Schultz; Brothers-in-law, Danny Ficker and Ernest Ficker; Nieces, Jennifer O’Brien and husband Patrick and Amanda Wilkinson; Great Nieces, Brooklyne Angerstein and husband Charlie and Samantha O’Brien and fiancé Logan Evans. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 46 years, Patricia along with their son, Aaron Gray, his sister and brother-in-law, Clara B. “Tootie” Brooks and Leo D. Brooks.
The family encourages those desiring to make contributions in Charles’ memory to the New Hope Fellowship Church.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.