Robert E. Elliott
Robert E. Elliott, 93, of Ingram, passed on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.
Private services will be held at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Originally from Pennsylvania, he and his wife moved to Ingram in 2002 to be near their family.
Bob, who loved the Texas heat, would shiver when the temperature fell below 70 degrees. He was known for his sunny disposition and was quick to offer support to anyone in need. Bob will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Roberta A. Elliott. He is survived by son, Dr. Gary E. Elliott and wife, Sandra L. of Mountain Home; son, Dr. R.W. Elliott of Ingram; daughter, Lisa Elliott of Houston; and grandson, Brian W. Elliott along with his children, Ian E. Elliott and Emma Susie Elliott, also from Houston, Texas.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
