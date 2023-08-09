Margaret Ottillie (Schuh) Schulz
The world lost a feisty woman, avid gambler, lover of animals, and cruise trip aficionado. when Margaret Ottillie (Schuh) Schulz, 82, of Kerrville, entered eternal life on August 7, 2023, at Peterson Regional Medical Center.
Funeral service was at Hosanna Lutheran Church with Pastor David Bass presiding. Interment was at Garden of Memories.
Margaret was born in Port Arthur, Texas on October 1, 1940 to Frederick H. Schuh and Irene Ruth (Schulz) Schuh. Margaret was a housewife and mother, as well as a rancher.
She met her husband, Manfred Hubert Schulz, when they were both living in Port Arthur. Manfred worked for her grandfather, Bruno Schuh. They were married on October 26, 1957, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Kerrville. They were married for 63 years. Together they were blessed with four daughters: Irene R. Schulz, Margaret Dora (Schulz) Mills, Rose Marie (Schulz) Burch, and Mary Louise Schulz. Irene and Mary Louise both passed away in childhood.
Margaret’s siblings were Richard Schuh and Donna (Schuh) Kappler. Richard was killed in a hunting accident when he was 18 years old.
For several years, Margaret and her husband, Manfred owned M&M Construction, building and selling vacation houses in Port Mansfield, Texas. They enjoyed going out in the Gulf and Laguna Madre to fish. Most of her life she has owned Maltese dogs and other small dogs. She tamed donkeys and helped raise many animals on the ranch.
She was baptized on October 13, 1940, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Port Arthur, Texas. She was confirmed at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Kerrville, Texas on March 29, 1953, by Rev. A. B. Wagner. Her confirmation verse was 1 Corinthians 6:20 “Ye are bought with a price; therefore glorify God in your body and in your spirit, which are God’s.”
She was preceded in death by her husband Manfred; her two daughters Irene and Mary Louise; her brother Richard; her parents Fred and Irene; her grandparents; and a grandson Jack Norman Burch III (Trey).
She is survived by her daughters Margaret Mills (Bill) and Rose (Jack); grandchildren Sarah (Rich), Judith, Tiffany (Shaun), Tasha, and Victoria (Joseph); and five great-grandchildren Xander, Caleb, Derek, Jase, Rose, and Elliott.
Pallbearers were A. C. Hobratschk, Robert Hobratschk, David Seidensticker, Aaron Seidensticker, Jack Burch, and David Bass; honorary pallbearers are David Kappler and James McGlothin.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
