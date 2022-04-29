Sharon Renter
Sharon Renter, 68, passed away Thursday, April 14, 2022, in San Antonio.
Services will be held Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church at 10 a.m., with Pastor Mike Williams presiding.
Born September 8, 1953 in Anchorage, Alaska, she completed her Bachelor’s Degree in Religion and Art from Nebraska Wesleyan University. She later pursued and completed her masters in Marriage and Family Therapy at the University of Nebraska,
She worked for many years in Health and Human Services at the State of Nebraska and after moving to Cheyenne, Wyoming as HIV/AIDs Program Manager.
She also served as director of Nebraska AIDS project and executive director at New Hope Counseling Center in Kerrville, where she most recently resided.
She was passionate and caring for all people. Patient and a true listener, she could be confided in and would offer sincere guidance for those in need. One of her gives was remembering the people she met, their families and stories. She was also a lifelong cat lover, rescuing many.
Sharon was an advocate in the HIV/AIDS community, active in lobbying support for education and medical research.
Sharon is preceded in death by parents Garland (Gogy) and Peggy Gochenour and husband Richard Renter. She is survived by her partner Steve Griffin, son Christopher Renter (wife Jennifer), sisters Sandra Johnson (husband Brian) and loretta Gurtsak, and one brother Seven Gochenour.
She is also survived by four nieces and nephews and one grandchild.
