Verna Aleta Domingue (Roberts)
Verna Aleta Domingue (Roberts), 71, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on November 13, 2021 in Real County, Texas.
A vigil will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Grimes Funeral Chapels, with a rosary following immediately after, at 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27 at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Kerrville, with committal at Bandera Cemetery following.
Aleta was born in San Antonio to William Glendon Roberts and Dorothy Ann Roberts (Eckhart) on May 10, 1950. She married Louis Dean Domingue on October 13, 1979 at the First United Methodist Church in Bandera, Texas. In 1985, Aleta converted to the Catholic faith after a profound spiritual experience, such conversion culminating in her baptism, the blessing of her marriage, and the conditional baptism of her two oldest children in the Catholic Church. Aleta and Dean waltzed through life and love for 42 years.
Aleta attended Bandera High School, served as a member of the National Honor Society, and performed in the high school marching band as a twirler and later led as drum major. Starting even before this point, Aleta played the organ and piano for Bandera United Methodist Church and St. Christopher's Episcopal Church in Bandera, continuing her musical ministry throughout high school, alongside her scholarly and marching band responsibilities. Aleta participated in the Methodist Youth Fellowship for several years, serving as President of the Kerrville District Council in 1967-1968. Aleta graduated from the School of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in Radio, Television, and Film.
She worked in the advertising industry in Dallas for a number of years before moving with her young family to Kelly Creek Ranch near Ingram, Texas. Later, she continued to raise her family in Kerrville. Aleta was a homemaker and mother as well as a beloved piano and organ accompanist for Notre Dame Catholic Church in Kerrville for many years, a piano teacher to several local students, a mentor to young people, an accompanist for other churches in the Kerrville area, a second violinist in the Symphony of the Hills, the leader and violinist of the musical ensemble The Andante Group, a lifetime member of the Bandera Fine Arts Club, a composer of spiritual and devotional melodies, and most recently, a member of the ladies' club at Apache Rifleworks.
Aleta had a deep spiritual life and a close relationship with God through the intercession of the Virgin Mary. In the year prior to her death, she spoke of reaching new frontiers of her spiritual development, and of eventually losing her fear of death. In the final months of her life, Aleta lived in a near-constant state of prayer, closer to God than ever. All her life, Aleta used music, joy, and compassion to inspire those around her to praise God in everything. She taught her children and grandchildren about the loving and humble example set by Mary, and drew inspiration from the life and writings of Saint Thérèse of Lisieux. Aleta treasured the first words of 1 Corinthians 13:8, "Love never fails."
Aleta is preceded in death by her father and mother, Glendon and Dorothy Ann Roberts.
Aleta is survived by her husband Dean Domingue of Kerrville; her sister Leeannah Russo (Roberts) of Honolulu, Hawaii; her son Glendon Domingue and his wife Jessica of Portland, Texas; her son Bowman Domingue and his wife Raychel of Del City, Oklahoma; her daughter Jady Surrounding and her partners Rob and Morgan of New Orleans; her grandchildren Sebastian, Christian, and Patrick Domingue, and Colt Latham, of Portland Texas; her childhood and lifelong friends Joy Richter, Mona Thaxton, and many others; and many extended relatives, musical collaborators, and friends inspired by her love for God and His people.
Flowers may be sent to Grimes Funeral Chapels, or donations may be made to the Music Ministry of Notre Dame Catholic Church. Aleta always urged wearing colorful clothing to funerals, saying that funerals not only celebrate the life of the person who passed, but also celebrate resurrection in Christ as well as Christ's own resurrection.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.