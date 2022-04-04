Betty Joe Sibson
Betty Joe Sibson, 93, of Mountain Home, Texas, passed to her eternal home on Thursday, March 31, 2022.
Visitation for Betty Joe Sibson will be 4-6 p.m., Friday, April 8, 2022, at Grimes Funeral Chapels, Kerrville.
Funeral service for Betty Joe will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Grimes Funeral Chapels, with Brother Joe Dwayne Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery, Mountain Home, Texas.
She was born at home on Johnson Creek in Ingram, Texas to Joe and Delilah Smith on February 12, 1929. She married August D. (Augie) Michon on December 1, 1948, at Sunset Baptist Church in Mountain Home. Together they raised four children. On September 15, 2001, Betty married W. Thomas (Tom) Sibson at Sunset Baptist Church.
Betty Joe’s elementary school years were spent at the White School House, Ingram, Texas and the Hunt School. She graduated from Tivy High School in 1946. One of Betty Joe’s treasured lifetime memories was being elected Tivy’s football queen for that year.
After graduation, she attended Draughn’s Business College and went to work for the Veterans Administration Hospital in Kerrville, Texas as a medical secretary. This began her years of travel as she and her husband, Augie, shared civil service careers with the V.A. Their first transfer was to Amarillo in 1955 and six years later on to Boston, Massachusetts. While there, Betty Joe volunteered her time and home to the handicapped Veterans where she hosted activities and gatherings. Through this she made many lifelong friendships. In 1965, when the transfer came to move to New Orleans, Louisiana, Betty Joe left civil service for employment at Todd Ship Yard. She and her family were there eight years before making it back to her beloved Texas to reside in Austin, where she held her last employment at Breckenridge Hospital.
Following retirement, she then spent many years caring for her mother. Betty Joe was best known by her family and friends as the queen of hospitality. Her love for socializing made her home and heart open to everyone. No doubt, she loved BIG.
The greatest joy of her later life in 2001 was marrying her high school sweetheart, Tom Sibson. They shared thirteen years together residing on her home place in Mountain Home. Betty Joe was a lifelong Baptist, last attending Sunset Baptist, Mountain Home. In her final days of dementia, she never forgot and was often prompted to break out singing her favorite hymn, “Oh How I Love Jesus”.
She was preceded in death by her father, Joe W. Smith; mother, Delilah Smith; husband, August D. (Augie) Michon; brother, Troy C. Smith; sister-in-law, Barbara Smith; Brother-in-law, Herman H. (Kayo) Meyners; great-niece, Lisanne Smith Foster; husband, W. Thomas (Tom) Sibson; and son-in-law, Herbert A. (Buster) Baldwin.
Survivors include sister, Carol Ann Meyners; children, Gary Michon, Debbie Baldwin, Mark Michon and wife, Monica, Delilah (Delrie) Huber and husband, John; grandchildren, Bonnie Jo Robertson and husband Troy, Katherine (Kathy) Leach, Jesse Baldwin and wife Marissa, and Christine Michon; great-grandchildren, Taylor Robertson, Emily Ann McDonald and husband, Peet, Bailey Jo Robertson, Joshua Robertson, Titus Robertson, Abby Robertson, Libby Robertson, Haley Leach and Will Leach; and many nephews and nieces.
Pallbearers will be Jesse Baldwin, Taylor Robertson, Will Leach, Joshua Robertson, Joel Meyners and John Meyners.
Memorials may be sent to Sunset Baptist Church, Mountain Home, Texas, and Mountain Home Volunteer Fire Department.
The family wishes to extend our gratitude for the excellent care our loved one received from Dr. Michael Grocki and his staff, Tri-County Home Health nursing staff, and the many care givers assisting Betty Joe since 2015.
