Marie Frausto Lopez
Marie Frausto Lopez, 86, of Center Point, passed away on December 11, 2022 in Center Point.
Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m., Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
She was born in Waring to Julian Frausto and Sarapia Rocha on June 20, 1936.
She married Emilio Mireles Lopez on August 8, 1958 in Comfort.
She worked at Hill Top in Boerne as a CNA.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sarapia R. Frausto and Julian Frausto; and brother, Jesse Frausto.
Survivors include her husband, Emilio M. Lopez; children, Maria Conejo, Dorothy Lopez, Guadalupe Guerrero, Delia Tellez, John Joe Lopez and Sean Memije; brother, Joe Frausto; 18 grandchildren; 74 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great grandchildren.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
