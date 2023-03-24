Glen Allan Patterson
Glen Allan Patterson, a devoted Christian, died peacefully in the early morning hours of February 20, 2023 in Reno, Nevada.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Trinity Baptist Church, with John Wheat officiating.
Until recently, he was a lifelong Texas resident, born September 2, 1933 in San Antonio to Dow and Camille Patterson.
Glen is survived by his sons, Mark Patterson of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Jay Patterson of Reno, Nevada; grandchildren, Charis Norman of Midland, Texas, Caleb Patterson of Victoria, Texas, and Danyale Patterson of St. Louis Park, Minnesota; and five great-grandchildren. Glen was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Dale Patterson.
Glen was adventurous, happy, worked hard all his life, and loved his family. He will be greatly missed.
After graduating from Brackenridge High School in San Antonio, Glen attended North Texas State College, in Denton, Texas, where he played football and graduated with a business degree in 1955. After college, Glen served two years in the Navy. In 1957, he began his career with the General Motors Corp. The following year, he married Virginia, spending 56 wonderful years together until her death in 2014. In 1964, Glen’s job with GMC, relocated the family from San Antonio to Alpine, then Odessa, finally landing in the Dallas-Fort Worth area until the late 80’s when Glen retired.
Afterwards, they moved to Del Rio, Texas, where they built a beautiful home on Lake Amistad. During the next 15-20 years, Glen and Virginia had a wonderful life traveling all over the United States in their motorhome. Always an avid sportsman, Glen loved fishing, the San Antonio Spurs, riding his bike, and working in his yard. Eventually, they relocated to Kerrville, where they made new friends and devoted time to their church.
Memorials may be given to South Texas Children’s Home.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
