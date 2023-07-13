Robert Warren Fisher
Robert Warren Fisher, known as “Bob,” passed away peacefully on July 11, 2023 at his new home in Kerrville, Texas after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.
No memorial is planned at this time.
Bob was born and raised in Wichita, Kansas. He graduated high school from Wichita East and then went on to and graduate from Oklahoma State University where he was a Delta Chi. He then moved to Houston, Texas where he began his 48 year career as a State Farm Insurance Agent. He was a “good neighbor” to all his policyholders.
Bob was predeceased by his parents, Warren and Kathryn Fisher of Wichita, Kansas. He is survived by his loving wife, Vicki; his son, Kirby and daughter-in-law, Ashley Worley Fisher; as well as siblings, Dan Fisher, Ruth Rhodes and Sharon Broome.
Bob is lovingly remembered for his patience, kindness, humor and willingness to listen rather than boast.
Memorial donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, (800) 859-6723.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.