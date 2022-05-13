James "Jim" Monroe Howard
James "Jim" Monroe Howard, passed away on May 8, 2022 peacefully in his sleep.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in a later time.
He was born in Fort Worth, Texas to Joyce Ann Miller and Howard Lee Howard.
Jim attended and graduated from Cleburne High School in Cleburne, Texas. He served in the United States Air Force and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan. He was co-owner of Monroe’s East End Grill and Wilson’s Ice House.
Jim was an amazing son, brother and friend to so many. He never met a stranger and had a heart of gold. He will be deeply missed.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, Howard Lee Howard.
Survivors include his mother, Joyce Ann Miller of Kerrville; his sister, Phyllis Howard Kuykendall of Fort Worth; brothers, Anthony Lee Howard of Kerrville, Larry Wilson Howard of Kerrville; and his step-brother, Frank (Paco) Miller.
The family requests any memorials to be given to National Kidney Foundation (Kidney.org).
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
