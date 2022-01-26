William Henry "Bill" Beckemeier
William Henry "Bill" Beckemeier passed away peacefully on January 24, 2022 at his home in Kerrville.
He was born on July 30, 1934 in Saint Louis, MO to Charles Wehking Beckemeier and Alvina Dorathea Borcherding Beckemeier.
Bill graduated from Norborne, MO high school in 1951 and the U. of Missouri in 1959 with a BS in Accounting. During this time, he enlisted in the army, spent his tour of duty in Germany in the 4th army division during the Korean War era and returned to the University on the GI Bill. After graduation, he started working for Cities Service Oil Co. in Kansas City, MO. There he met Shirley Ann Parker and they were married on June 18, 1960 at the Methodist Church in Osawatomie, Kansas.
The couple resided in Kansas City, Missouri until buying their first home in Overland Park, Kansas. While there, Christine Annette Beckemeier was born October 8, 1962. In 1963, Bill was transferred to Tulsa, OK when Cities Service changed their corporate name to Citgo Petroleum and moved their offices from New York City to Tulsa. While in Tulsa, David Parker Beckemeier was born October 27, 1965. Additional transfers took the family to regional offices in Hinsdale, Illinois with their home being located in Naperville, Illinois; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with their home being in Goshenville, Pennsylvania; and then back to the offices in Tulsa in 1972.
Bill remained at Citgo until 1984 when he retired and began working for E-Z Serve Oil Co. in Houston, TX. That company later became a part of Harkin Oil.
Bill was always very active outside the workplace. He coached Little League Baseball several years and then soccer. He enjoyed golf, skiing, tennis, playing bridge, and family vacations while the children were still at home. With a beautiful bass voice, he sang in church choirs all his adult life. In Kerrville, he sang with the choir, Saints Alive and Riverside Quartet at First Methodist and with the Hill Country Chorale. He served as a docent at the Museum of Western Art for many years. He also served his communities over the years serving as president of the Sungate Homeowners Assoc. in Tulsa, treasurer and president of the Huntwick Racquet Club in Huntwick (Houston), president of the Homeowners Assoc. in Huntwick, president and treasurer of the Summit Homeowners Assoc. in Kerrville.
In 1988, the couple bought a beach front condo in Destin, Florida which they owned for 27 years. Spending time there was always a favorite. After retirement, in addition to time at the beach, many trips and cruises were enjoyed. In 2001, they built their dream home in Kerrville in the Summit. What beautiful views have been enjoyed.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Charles Wehking Beckemeier Jr.; and sister, Eleanor Ann Beckemeier Krueger Sheridan.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley; daughter, Chris Close and husband William Harry Close and their daughter Callie Marie; and son, David; brother, Kurt Christian and wife Cindy Droegemeier Beckemeier of Richmond, Missouri; sister-in-law, Phyllis Fields Kingston Beckemeier and Chuck of Independence, Missouri; and nephews and a niece.
A business associate described him on Facebook as a gentle giant. He was a man of principle and integrity. He loved deeply those around him and was deeply loved in return.
The family suggests donations be made to Peterson Hospice, 250 Cully Dr., Kerrville, TX 78028, the Hill Country Youth Ranch, PO Box 67, Ingram, TX 78025, or charity of choice.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
