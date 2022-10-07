Ramona Reeves
Ramona Reeves died peacefully in her sleep on October 4, 2022.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Graveside services will be held at 9 a.m., Friday, October 14, 2022 at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, officiated by Rev. Frankie Enloe.
She was born June 4, 1930 in Denton, Texas to Johnell Hobson Martin and William Martin. Ramona married Richard Reeves and their's was a wonderful loving union, with four children. Richard died in December of 2017 and their daughter Jan died in 2019, Sons David, Micheal and Scott and daughter JuLee Reeves, survive Ramona along with grandchildren Laura Dodgen, Donna Combs and Cyndi Poole of Dallas. Mom was blessed with many great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren.
A registered nurse, Ramona graduated from Methodist Nursing School. She was proud of her profession and was born to be a nurse. While in nursing school, she assisted with autopsies for extra credit. Ramona worked for V.A.Hospital in McKinney, Texas and it was here she met Richard. The story of their meeting is one the family loved to hear. Ramona noticed several nurses talking with excitement that Mr Reeves was coming back to work at that hospital. As Ramona tells it, she cautioned them not to let flirting interfere with their work and asked, ''Who the heck is he anyway?'' On their first meeting, they both knew and soon were married. Ramona retired from Kerrville State Hospital after a long career and was loved and respected by her peers and many patients she cared for.
JuLee remembers her Mother - ''Momma loved being outside, sitting on the porch with her coffee in the morning, watching birds and deer. She loved animals of all kinds and had many beloved cats and dogs who met her at Rainbow Bridge. Momma was a wonderful cook and always made sure everyone had enough to eat. She loved being with her family, loving on Daddy, going out to dinner, and spending time with special friends. Eva Ramos is one such friend who was always there for Momma, and she loved Eva and her children like family. We will miss our time with Momma - talking together at mealtime, spending time outside together. Momma treasured her home; holidays and birthdays and friends coming to visit; Christmas morning in front of the big fireplace, working in the vegetable garden in the backyard, watching the School Day Lilies come up in the front yard each September.''
''Momma and Daddy's house was one where our friends knew they could come in times of happiness or trouble. Her days were filled with work and church and family - making sure children got to dance class, piano lessons, gymnastics, karate, plus sewing and baking and so much more. Mom was a Cub Scout Den Mother, and a Girl Scout troop leader and taught Sunday school. She was a wonderful Wife and Mother and an inspiration.''
Ramona was a very giving person, always looking for ways to help others and always putting others first. She was a strong Christian who raised her family with Christian principles and she and Daddy remained active in First Baptist Church as long as they could.''
She missed Richard constantly since his passing and we take comfort in knowing she is reunited with him now and went to Heaven peacefully while sleeping at home, never suffering from the recent cancer diagnosis. This is God's victory. Ramona's lesson to us is this: Give to others, think of others and help where you see need, be faithful to God and let Him guide you. We know that Mom closed her eyes and opened them to see the face of Jesus and all her dear loved ones and our Lord said 'Well done good and faithful servant.''
The family is thankful to Peterson Hospice for their kindness and guidance.
The steps of the Godly are directed by the Lord. He delights in every detail of their lives. Though they stumble, they will not fall, for the Lord holds them by their hand.
Psalm 37, v.23-24
He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, He is my refuge and my fortress: my God; in him will I trust ... For he shall give his angels charge over thee, to keep thee in all thy ways.
Psalm 91, v. 1-2, 11
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.