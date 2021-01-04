Dr. James Louis Morrow
Dr. James Louis Morrow, 85 of Kerrville, passed away Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 in Kerrville.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 at Sunrise Baptist Church in Kerrville, officiated by Mac McCoy. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at Pleasanton Cemetery, Pleasanton, Texas.
He was born Aug. 24, 1935 to James Kenneth Morrow and Melva Jackson Morrow in Donna, Texas. Jim was the oldest of five siblings, Ann Harvey, Kay Perry, Allen Morrow and Charlie Morrow. Jim moved with his family to Pleasanton in 1951 where he met the love of his life, Marjorie Morrow.
After graduating high school at the age of 16, Jim went to work at Kelly Air Force Base. Jim and Marjorie married in 1955 at the First Baptist Church, Pleasanton. At the age of 17, Jim joined the Navy Reserve. In 1960, Jim moved the family to Alice to take a job with the Federal Aviation Agency. In 1963, Jim surrendered to the ministry and began his life-long service to God.
Jim served as pastor at First Baptist Church in Freer, First Baptist Church in Pharr, First Baptist Church in Burnet, First Baptist Church in Ralls, then Western Hills Baptist Church in Kerrville. He was also chaplain at the VA Hospital in Kerrville and, after retirement, would preach on Sundays at Brookdale retirement facility. In each and every church Jim pastored, he and Marjorie made lifelong friendships. Lives were forever changed through his love, compassion, living example and sharing of Christ on a daily basis.
Jim was an avid hunter, gun builder and restorer, bullet loader and much more. At the gun shows, he was known as Jim "The Mouser Man". Family and friends also spent many hours playing Mexican Train, 42, 84 and Moon. Jim also enjoyed watching football any time it was on TV. Family liked watching Jim while he watched football on TV, because he'd get very excited. He could be very entertaining.
As a pastor, Jim put all of his faith in the Lord to supply the needs of his family and God was always faithful. As a father, Jim was loving and caring. He lived daily as an example, always being the same person behind the pulpit as the dad that taught his children integrity, honesty and love.
Jim is survived by his wife of 65 years Marjorie Lois Morrow; son Michael Morrow, his wife Cheryl Morrow, their son William Morrow and his wife, Taryn and daughters, Elaine and Emily; daughter Patricia Morrow and daughter Tabitha Ball, husband Mark Ball and children Derek Baker, Darien Ball, Sadie Ball and Cooper Ball. Jim was preceded in death by grandson Brandon Morrow and brother Allen Morrow.
The family would like to thank the Staff of Alamo Hospice for such gentle tender caring to Dad and the Family. The family would also like to thank the staff of Brookdale on Leslie Drive for recognizing the special man that he was and for providing such loving care to him.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
