Linda Beck
Linda Beck, age 62, a longtime resident of Kerrville, left us to be with our Lord on Saturday, October 9, 2021. She was a resident at Alpine Terrace nursing facility for the last 10 years of her life.
There will be a graveside service held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 12 at Garden of Memories with Don Barnett officiating.
Linda was preceded in death by her mother Patsy Holder.
She is survived by two brothers, Jerry Beck, of Beeville, and Kenneth Beck and his wife Donna, of Kerrville; one aunt, Kay Harper, of Wichita; cousins Theresa Stehling and husband Mike, of Ingram, Stacy McCarty, of Derby, Leal Humphrey, of Dalhart and Heather Carns, of Wichita; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Linda was a dear little spirit to all that knew her. She loved her volunteer role as Candy Striper at Sid Peterson Hospital when she was younger. She delivered newspapers to patient rooms and came to know the medical staff. She will be truly missed.
The family extends our heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the staff at Alpine Terrace for their loving care of Linda for the past 10 years.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
