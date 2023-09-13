Lynette ‘Omi’ Joan Haseloff
Lynette Joan Haseloff, 79, of Hext, Texas, went to be with her Heavenly Father on September 8, 2023, in Kerrville, Texas.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 15, 2023, at Church at the Camp, 1580 Logan Ranch Road, Mason, Texas, 76856.
Lynette was born July 29, 1944, in Spokane, Washington to Richard and Thelma Palmer (Bausch). She and her younger sister, Linda, grew up in Hermiston, Oregon on a family-owned dairy farm. She graduated from Hermiston High School, Class of 1963, and later attended business college in Kennawick, Washington. Through her adolescent years, Lynette enjoyed rodeoing, showing horses, and serving as rodeo royalty with the Umatilla Sage Riders.
After completing school, she worked for a small bank in Hermiston and that is where she met her husband, Edwin Haseloff, they would later marry on August 19, 1967. The couple moved to Cloudcroft, New Mexico where Lynette worked for a small local bank and then began a career with the Lincoln National Forest Service for which she worked for an impressive 36 years.
Lynette, “Omi”, spent her retired years loving-on her girls, five grandkids, and one great-grandson. She found so much joy in attending all their events, from rodeo to football.
Lynette is survived by two daughters, Talley Lyles and her husband Barry of Hext, Texas, and their two daughters, Jordan and Nealy, and Tori Bowen and her husband Aaron of Stephenville, Texas, and their three children, Fallon Avelar (Logan Avelar), Cash Bowen, Emmy Bowen, and one great-grandson, Shaydon Avelar; her sister, Linda Palmer, of Alamogordo, New Mexico, and extended family in Oregon.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Haseloff, and her parents.
Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Second Chance Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 755, Mason, Texas, 76856; or to TREAT Equine Assisted Therapeutic Riding Program of Tarleton State University, Box T-0070, Stephenville, Texas, 76402.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
