Carolyn Jean Pitman
Carolyn Jean Pitman, 81, passed away on March 6, 2023, in a San Antonio hospital after a lengthy illness.
A memorial service will be held Friday, March 31, 2023, at 2:00 PM at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Kerrville.
She was one of twin girls born to Floyd Glen Galloway and Lucille Davenport Galloway on May 8, 1941 in Vandalia, Illinois. She married Wesley Pittman on November 7, 1980 in Midland, Texas.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters Marilou Theunissen and Patricia Ann Hill.
Survivors include her husband, Wes; her daughter Stephanie Schweinfurth (Ted) of Austin and Dallas, and son Stanley Beard, Jr. (Julie) of Houston; her stepdaughter Karen Pittman of Austin and stepson Wesley Pittman, Jr. of Santa Fe, New Mexico; twin sister Jane Acord (Woodrow) of Norman, Oklahoma; grandsons Dr. Wil Furth of Oakland, California and Stewart Schweinfurth of San Francisco, California; and granddaughter Daley Beard of Houston.
Like many families whose breadwinner was employed by a major oil company, the family moved frequently. Jean moved from Vandalia to Mount Pleasant, Michigan to Grand Rapids, Michigan to Tulsa, Oklahoma to Shreveport, Louisiana to Ardmore, Oklahoma. She arrived in Ardmore as a freshman in high school and forever afterwards considered Ardmore her hometown. Jean moved to Midland, Texas in 1962.
Jean was a vivacious dynamic individual. She never met a stranger. She would talk to anyone she happened to meet anywhere. Jean had a penchant for art, color and design and became a licensed interior designer, establishing and managing a thriving and prosperous interior design business in Midland. She was active in her church, The Junior Women's Club, Junior League, and the Second Tuesday Club, the latter being a club for Junior League sustainers. She was elected to the board of the Midland County Hospital District, eventually becoming Board President. She cofounded with another lady a woman's securities investment club which exists to this day. She also became a licensed aircraft pilot and a good sailor and deckhand on an ocean-going sailboat.
Until recently, Jean was active athletically. In her earlier years Jean was a winning tennis player, runner, skier and competed in at least one triathlon.
When Jean and her husband acquired a home in Taos, New Mexico, she became an accomplished weaver, showing and selling her woven pieces in galleries in Taos and Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Jean and her husband moved from Midland to Kerrville in September, 2018, where she became active in her church, the Hill Country Quilt Guild, the Modern Quilt Guild and Riverhill Country Club Women's Association.
Memorials may be given to St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 320 St. Peter Street, Kerrville, TX 78028 or to Hill Country Youth Ranch, P.O. Box 67, Ingram, Texas 78025-0067.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.