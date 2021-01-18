Lonnie Gene Rollins
Lonnie Gene Rollins, 86, of Kerrville, went to his heavenly home on Jan. 16, 2021, in Waco, Texas.
Funeral services will be held at Trinity Baptist Church in Kerrville at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, with graveside services following at Garden of Memories in Kerrville.
He was born in Portland, TX, on September 7th, 1934, to Eli and Jenny Rollins, the youngest of six.
Lonnie grew up in Portland and attended high school in Taft, TX. His work life began early, as an 8-year old delivery boy and stocker at Gannem’s Grocery, the mascot of the Volunteer Fire Dept. of Portland, a crewmate/steward of Glasscock Oil’s boat, the Willowwall, and numerous other jobs in Corpus Christi.
He met his loving wife, Margie Catchings, in 1954 and they married in Corpus Christi on August 24th, 1956. Lonnie and Margie traveled to Cuba early in their marriage where he worked as an oil field radio operator. They later moved back to Corpus Christi, where he finished college at the Univ. of Corpus Christi (Texas A&M CC). Then moving to Fort Worth, TX, Lonnie attended Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, receiving his Divinity degree and Masters of Christian Education. Lonnie was called to serve as Pastor in Utopia, TX, in 1964, serving there for two years before being called to serve as Minister of Education in Devine, TX. In 1967, Lonnie was called to serve as the Minister of Music and Youth at First Baptist Church, Kerrville, TX where he served five years, also serving as Minister of Education during his tenure. In 1972, he pursued a longtime dream of running a small business, The Gent Shop, in downtown Kerrville. He was later called to serve as Minister of Education and Music, at Trinity Baptist Church, Kerrville where he served ten years. Some of Lonnie’s and his family’s most meaningful experiences occurred within this wonderfully committed Congregation, continuing through today.
After many years of attending Alto Frio Baptist Encampment as a camper and minister, later serving as a board member and President, Lonnie assumed the Executive Administrator role of Alto Frio, serving as Camp Manager from 1982 to early 2000’s. He and Margie moved to the campground where they served and ministered to thousands for twenty-five years. Lonnie loved his time serving at Alto Frio and often reminisced about the numerous people whose lives were positively changed there by receiving Jesus Christ as their Savior. After leaving Alto Frio in 2007, Lonnie enjoyed working part-time at Alto Frio, traveling the world alone and with his daughter, Sharon Rollins; serving as driver and caretaker for his grandkids; serving as the Director of Senior Adult programs, a Prime Time Choir member and running camera #3 at Trinity Baptist Church; and attending holidays and weddings with family – even through the challenges of 2020.
Lonnie was a generous, loving, witty, and dedicated person who loved his family, friends, and Jesus Christ our Savior. He and Margie greatly enjoyed their 42 years together by serving the Lord, caring for their children and grandchildren, traveling the world, worshipping and fellowshipping with their church families, and playing serious ‘42’ with family and friends. With his only real disappointment being his shortened time with Margie, he lived his later years offering unconditional support to his children, grandchildren, close friends and the church and camp he loved.
Lonnie was preceded in death by his wife, Margie, in 1998. He is survived by four children and their spouses and families: Darrell and Karen Rollins of Waco, Lynn and Teresa Rollins of Georgetown, Sharon Rollins of Waco, and Kevin Rollins of Fort Worth and Kevin’s former wife Lesley Rollins; nine grandchildren, Kaitlyn Skinner and husband Clayton, Travis Rollins and wife Caitlyn, Morgan Kensinger and husband Collin, Meredith Hatcher and husband Jeffrey, Alex Rollins and wife Kristen, Kyle Rollins and former wife Cecilie Rollins, Miranda Rollins, Abigail Rollins, and Katherine Rollins; two sisters, Louise Rogers of Houston, Texas, and Gloria Davey of New Berlin, Wisconsin, and their families.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trinity Baptist Church in Kerrville or Alto Frio Baptist Encampment in Leakey in his memory.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
