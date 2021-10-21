Magness Arlen Lindsey
Magness Arlen Lindsey, 84, resident of Kerrville, Texas, passed away October 20th, 2021.
Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Graveside services will be held Oct. 25 at 2 p.m. at Garden of Memories.
Arlen, also known as PeeWee, Daddy or Poppy, was born January 28, 1937 in Devine, Texas to parents George and Dene Lindsey. His siblings include Georgie Sansom, Elsie Benson and the late Curtis Lindsey and Stanley Lindsey. He married Judy Dunks on November 26, 1959 and has been blessed with 64 years of marriage.
Arlen grew up on a farm in Devine, Texas where he learned many life lessons and a very strong work ethic. He graduated from Devine High School and went on to attend Schreiner University. His desire to become a pilot led him to Texas A&M University where he enlisted in the Corps and entered flight school. He graduated from Texas A&M with a Bachelor of Business Administration in 1959. Arlen served his country by enlisting in the United States Army and did a tour in Vietnam.
After his time in the military he began his career of flying commercial airplanes for Delta Air Lines for 31 years. During this time they built their first home in Lewisville, Texas and then took on a monumental task of remodeling a Victorian home in Gainesville, Texas. Followed by building a home on Eagle Mountain Lake where he enjoyed boating, fishing and entertaining his grandkids on the lake. Following his retirement they moved to the family ranch in Kerrville, Texas where he could “fix anything,” feed wildlife and conspire against predators. Arlen enjoyed hunting, family, desserts and fun. Arlen loved to go on traveling adventures including long road trips in the RV to flying to Alaska to visit his sister. He especially enjoyed the yearly family hunting trip of 50 years to Colorado.
Arlen is survived by his wife, Judy Lindsey; son, Rod Lindsey (Kendra) of San Antonio, Texas and daughters, Denise Mozingo of Georgetown, Texas and Jill Osborne of Grapevine, Texas. His grandchildren include Sam Lindsey (Alexis), Marin Lindsey, Magness Lindsey, Hillary Mozingo, Jordan West, Jacob Osborne (Kayla), Noah Osborne, and Lindsey Osborne.
The family wishes to thank Kerrville Physical Therapy Center, Hill Country Memorial Emergency Room and Hill Country Memorial Hospice for his care these last few months.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
