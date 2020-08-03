Lance Alan Keune
After a hard-fought battle with an aggressive cancer, Lance Alan Keune of Ingram, Texas passed away peacefully at his home on Aug. 2, 2020 at the age of 72.
A private service will be held to commemorate his life and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Lance was born on Feb. 26, 1948, in St. Louis, Missouri. to father Charles H. Keune and mother Audrey E. Schindler Keune, who predeceased him. He grew up in Florissant, Missouri with his family including three younger sisters, later marrying and moving with his wife and daughters to Ingram.
Lance was a proud veteran, first serving his country by joining the Army in 1966 and serving a one-year tour in Vietnam. He was Honorably Discharged in 1969. Lance also served in the Army National Guard from 1970 to 1996. Lance worked for the VA Hospital in Kerrville as a plumber and electrician until his retirement in 1996.
Lance married Jill Price on Oct. 12, 2013 and resided in Ingram. He was a driven man with a strong passion for deer hunting, hog hunting, guiding hunting trips, fishing, making custom knives and helping his wife Jill at their store. Lance loved his family and dog (Maggie) with all of his heart. He loved spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren grow. His greatest joy above all others was being a Papa and enjoying time with his grandchildren.
Lance is survived by his wife Jill; four daughters, Lacey Keune, Amy Patrick, Jenny Langfeld (Greg) and Lily Duren (Randy); eight grandchildren, Grant Langfeld, Riker and Ridge Patrick, Brennan, Tucker and Koda Duren, Megan Higginbottom (Noland); great-grandchild, Oliver Higginbottom; as well as his sisters, Susan Zweifel (Rick), Mary Gramlich (Bob), Janice Robertson (Ben); and numerous nephews and nieces.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you make a donation in Lance’s name to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908) or your local Hospice.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
