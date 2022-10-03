Bill Cooper
Bill Cooper passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 in Kerrville at the age of 61. He spent his last moments in the comfort of his own home surrounded by family and friends.
He was born on February 10, 1961 in Kermit to Patsy Marler and George Lepley. He had two siblings: Charlie Cooper and Sally Knight. The three of them went by Chillie, Sillie and Willie. They moved to Odessa early in his life.
It was in Odessa and Monahans that he met friends that became family. Three ''bonus families'' that played significant roles in his life included the Hooper's, the Stuckey's, and the Dutcher's.
He went to elementary school at Odessa San Jacinto and middle school at Crockett Junior High. He played football for Monahans High School and graduated in 1979. After a semester at Midland College, he went to work for Hooper Trucking. In 1982 he married his high school sweetheart, Melissa Dutcher Raughton, in Sonora. They had their son, Dustin Cooper, in 1983 in Sonora and their daughter, Jennifer Cooper Weatherford, in 1986 in Odessa.
He spent many long, hard hours working in the oil field for great companies such as Hooper Trucking, Dutcher-Phipps Crane and Rigging, and Smith Energy. In 1996 they moved to Kerrville, aka God's country, and Bill never left. He could light up a room with his beautiful blue eyes and fun-loving personality. He loved being outside, sports, working on vehicles, and fixing anything that needed fixing. He was a hard worker and tough as nails. Even after suffering from multiple strokes, a severe femur fracture, and cancer of the esophagus he never complained. Fond memories include times working outside together, camping trips, lake trips, and holidays with family and friends.
His children were his pride and joy and he taught them to…
Work hard and play hard.
Be proud of who you are.
Leave things better than you found them.
To never start a fight but always finish it.
A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date. Dustin and Jennifer want to extend their deepest gratitude to Peterson Hospice, and all the family and friends who visited, texted, called, and prayed. May we always remember that tomorrow is never promised. May we choose to live each day to the fullest and love those that love us.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
