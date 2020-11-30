Walter James Overbeck
Walter James Overbeck, 82, of Kerrville, formerly of Galveston, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 in San Antonio. He was born April 24, 1938 in Galveston, Texas.
Private memorial services will be planned at a later date.
Walter is survived by his wife Joe Ann Overbeck of 64 years and 3 sons, Patrick Wayne Overbeck and wife, Maureen of Coppell, Texas, Walter James Overbeck, Jr of Prescott Arizona, and Rodney Curtis Overbeck of LaJunta Colorado. Walter is also survived by brothers Robert Overbeck of Nacogdoches, TX and Louis Overbeck of Plano, TX. He also has grandchildren Justin Kunze of Campe Verde, AZ, Debra (Overbeck) Edens of Humble, TX, and nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Walter was preceded in death by parents, John and Ida Mae Overbeck; brothers: Richard, Mickey, Jerry, John, and Eugene Overbeck; and sister Dorothy Marie Overbeck Worthen.
Walter retired from Houston Lighting and Power Co after working as a Trouble Shooter in Galveston and Houston for 20 years. After his years with the utility company, he worked as a motel inspector, in addition to owning and operating 5 motels throughout Texas and Colorado. He also worked as a specialty shipping and freight courier for various industries in several states.
Walter never met a stranger and embodied the friendliness of a native Texan. He loved to travel. Walter was a motorcycle enthusiast who rode all types from Cushman to Harley; he later rode his bicycle around the neighborhood.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
