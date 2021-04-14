Robert E. "Bob" Watson
Robert E. "Bob" Watson, 76, of Kerrville, passed away on April 12, 2021 in Kerrville.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, April 16, 2021 at St. Paul's UMC at 135 Methodist Encampment Road, with the Reverend Sheree Harris officiating.
Bob was born to Kermit and Agnes Watson on December 3, 1944. He married Carolyn Earnest in 1975.
After graduating from high school, Bob attended Wharton Junior College before enlisting in the United States Marines. He was a veteran of Viet Nam and Desert Storm.
Bob was a faithful member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Kerrville, where he served in many leadership roles.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kermit and Agnes.
Bob is survived by his wife, Carolyn; his children, Chris and Amy Fischl, Kurt and Kelly Fischl, and Jennifer and Dwayne McCaleb; his grandchildren, Robert, Ben, and Kaelynn; his sisters-in-law, Jo Barginear and Judy Moore; and his niece and nephews.
Memorials may be given to St. Paul's UMC.
The family wishes to extend our thanks to Dr. Anil Singh, Dr. James Young, and everyone at Peterson Hospice Care.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
